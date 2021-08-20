Watch more on iWantTFC

The highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 may be fueling an uptick in cases of the respiratory disease in Marinduque, its governor said on Friday, as he sought more vaccines from the national government.

The province has tallied nearly 1,300 total coronavirus cases, up from just 390 last May, said Marinduque Gov. Presbitero Velasco Jr.

Of the total, the Philippine Genome Center has confirmed 6 cases of the Delta variant in Sta. Cruz town. One of them had a comorbidity and died, he said.

“Talagang tumataas itong aming infection rate, ang bilis po namin,” the governor said in a public briefing.

“Ang evaluation po namin ay baka itong Delta variant po ay meron na rin sa ibang bayan. Kaya lang po, wala pa po ‘yong ibang report doon sa Philippine Genome Center.”

(Our infection rate is quickly going up. Our evaluation is this Delta variant may already be in other towns. However, that has no report yet at the Philippine Genome Center.)

The province has so far vaccinated around 18 percent of its target population, said Velasco.

“Marami-rami na rin po ang vaccines na naibigay sa amin although gusto po namin ay mas marami pang bakuna na ibigay dahil nga po tumataas ang infection rate,” he said.

(We have received quite a lot of vaccines, although we want more because our infection rate is climbing.)

Local authorities are converting classrooms into isolation facilities in anticipation of more coronavirus patients, Velasco said.

Marinduque, he said, is also requiring inbound travelers to take coronavirus tests.

“Tingin po namin ay mako-cover naman po ‘yong mga tataas pang numero ng mga COVID cases dito,” he said.

(I think we can cover COVID-19 cases here should they increase.)