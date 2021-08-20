Home  >  News

Ilang sumusuway sa health protocols sa QC hinuli

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 20 2021 09:14 PM

Hinuli ng mga tauhan ng Quezon City Task Force Disiplina ang mga umano'y sumusuway sa health protocols. Kabilang na rito ang di pagsusuot ng face mask at di pagdadala ng quarantine pass. Nagpa-Patrol, Zyann Ambrosio. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 20 Agosto 2021
 

