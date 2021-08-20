Home  >  News

Hiling na ayuda ng health worker sa Tondo pinagbigyan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 20 2021 09:10 PM

Dahil sa masikip na lugar, malaking hamon ngayon ang pagpapatupad ng health protocol sa Barangay 259, Tondo, Maynila. Marami rin sa kanilang residente ang natigil ang hanapbuhay dahil sa enhanced community quarantine. Dahil dito, isang health worker na nakatira sa lugar ang humiling ng ayuda sa ABS-CBN Foundation, na agad tinugunan sa pamamagitan ng Pantawid ng Pag-ibig. Nagpa-Patrol, Bernadette Sembrano. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 20 Agosto 2021

