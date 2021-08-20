Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – It would be in the best interest of local government units (LGUs) to rely on decisions made by the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19 when it comes to vaccine purchases, the head of the League of Provinces of the Philippines said Friday.

Marinduque Governor Presbitero Velasco Jr.’s comments come after Senator Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri said the national government, local government units and COVID-19 vaccine makers have yet to sign "almost all" of their deals, delaying the vaccine purchase of provinces.

Velasco noted that supply constraints may have prompted the NTF to hold off on the signing of the said tripartite agreements.

"Because there are some suppliers of vaccines like those of Sinovac, Pfizer, and Sputnik V, if you request for these vaccines then NTF will not sign the tripartite agreements because they want to prioritize the supply of the national government," he said.

"For Moderna and AstraZeneca, they are not actually accepting orders for now. And for Johnson & Johnson, it’s not yet open for tripartite agreement, because they manifested that they will not be executing agreements as of the present, while for the Novavax and Covavax, they don’t have the emergency use authorization yet from FDA. And likewise for Covaxin," Velasco explained.

He said there are four requests for the execution of the tripartite agreement that have not yet been signed by the NTF.

Velasco said that signing vaccine purchase deals may be an exercise in futility for now amid issues of vaccine availability.

"With respect to the supply of the vaccines, that’s really a big problem and even that’s happening in many parts of the world. So it just might be useless to be signing the tripartite agreement and making those advance payments when you won’t be able to receive the deliveries of the supplies at this time," he said.

Velasco also said it might not be a good idea to have many decision-makers on vaccine purchases in the middle of a pandemic.

"If there are too many people who are deciding on what can be done with respect to a national health emergency, like this very difficult problem with the COVID-19 and more particularly the Delta variant, it may be more chaotic and problematic and this may not be effective in the end," he said.

"While there are some views to the effect that it will probably be a lot better if the LGUs will directly purchase the vaccines from the suppliers without the intervention of the NTF or the DOH, but considering the difficulty of the problem we’re facing right now, it would be best that national government should handle this."

"Because I believe that the reasons for this process are meritorious and because the lawmakers believe that this will prevent overpricing or price competition and that the supply of the vaccines will be regulated by the experts," he added.

Velasco said LGUs can reprogram the funds they have allotted for vaccine purchase to other project should the tripartite deals not be signed.

