Quake-hit Masbate town can realign funds for disaster response: DILG

MANILA - The town of Cataingan in Masbate can realign items in its budget for disaster response after it was hit by a powerful magnitude 6.6 earthquake on Tuesday, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Thursday.

Local governments mostly spent funds allocated to them under the Bayanihan Act for COVID-19 so their calamity fund should be intact, Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said.

In the event that the fund has been depleted, the town can realign its budget or ask for help from the provincial government, he added.

"Puwede rin po sila humingi ng tulong sa National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. May quick response fund ang NDRRMC," Malaya told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(They can also ask for help from the NDRRMC, which has a quick response fund.)

"Ang pinakamabilis po talaga sa level ng Cataingan if they can realign their budget. Pangalawang pinakabamabilis is provincial board, ang probinsiya ng Masbate."

(The fastest way is that at the level of Cataingan, if they can realign their budget. Another way is through the provincial board of Masbate.)

The temblor, initially measured at magnitude 6.5, prompted throngs of people to evacuate as cracks appeared in buildings.

A retired policeman was killed and several others were injured after his 3-story house collapsed in Cataingan, police said.