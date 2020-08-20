Paghahain ng reklamo vs PhilHealth officials pinaghahandaan na sa Kamara

Home  >  News

Posted at Aug 20 2020 07:05 PM

Pinag-usapan na sa Kamara ang paghahain ng mga kaso laban sa mga opisyal ng Philippine Health Insurance Corp o PhilHealth. Sa imbestigasyon ng Kamara, nabunyag ang umano'y mga anomalya sa interim reimbursement mechanism ng PhilHealth, na tinukoy na ugat ng korapsyon sa ahensiya. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 20 Agosto 2020
 

