Lawmakers eye possible plunder, malversation charges vs PhilHealth officials

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 20 2020 11:50 PM

Congressmen discussed the possibility of charges against state insurer, PhilHealth, amid corruption allegations hounding the agency. Lawmakers also recommend that competency standards for its officials be updated. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 20, 2020
 
