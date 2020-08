DOTr seeks P1.04 billion for bike lanes in Metro Manila

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The transportation department said Thursday it was seeking P1.04 billion for a bike lane network in Metro Manila to promote an alternate mode of travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

The budget will come from the Bayanihan to Recover as One (Bayanihan 2) bill, which will allow President Rodrigo Duterte to realign funds for the health crisis, said Transportation Assistant Secretary Mark Steven Pastor.

The “dedicated, protected” bike lanes will be located in the outermost lanes of circumferential, radial and major roads spanning some 644 kilometers. The 1.2 to 1.5-meter wide bike lanes will be bordered by permanent barriers, instead of plastic ones, he said.

“Ang atin pong direksyon talaga ngayon ay ang promosyon po ng active transport dahil maganda po ito, mababawasan ang ating sasakyan sa kalsada,” he told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

“Maipo-promote din natin ang mas magandang kalusugan po ng ating mga kababayan.”

(Our direction right now is promoting active transport because this will lessen vehicles on the roads. We can also promote good health for our citizens.)

Lawmakers are set to ratify the P140-billion Bayanihan 2 bill on Thursday.

The transportation department eyes setting up next week temporary bike lane networks in areas near major hospitals in Manila and Quezon City, as requested by health workers, said Pastor.



Bike lanes have been part of the National Economic and Development Authority’s national transport policy since 2017, Pastor said.

