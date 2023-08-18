Home  >  News

More cash, gadgets seized from POGO in Pasay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 19 2023 01:29 AM

More cash and gadgets are seized by Philippine authorities from an offshore gaming facility they raided in Pasay City. As Mike Navallo tells us, some of its workers were former victims of other gaming facilities.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 18, 2023
