Home > News Filipino among fatalities in Hawaii wildfires ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 19 2023 01:31 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A Filipino is among the more than 100 fatalities from the wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui. As this report tells us, the Philippine government is extending help to the victim's family.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 18, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Hawaii Maui wildfires /video/business/08/19/23/cab-set-to-raise-fuel-surcharges-for-plane-tickets/video/news/08/19/23/more-cash-gadgets-seized-from-pogo-in-pasay/video/spotlight/08/19/23/how-did-inmate-michael-catarroja-escape-bilibid/video/news/08/19/23/dnd-dof-chiefs-at-odds-over-afp-pension-system/news/08/18/23/2-day-old-baby-kidnapped-in-binangonan-hospital