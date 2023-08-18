Home  >  News

Filipino among fatalities in Hawaii wildfires

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 19 2023 01:31 AM

A Filipino is among the more than 100 fatalities from the wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui. As this report tells us, the Philippine government is extending help to the victim's family.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 18, 2023
