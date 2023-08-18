Home  >  News

DND, DOF chiefs at odds over AFP pension system

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 19 2023 01:20 AM

Tension over a pension. The Philippine defense and finance chiefs oppose each other on how to reform the country's military and uniformed personnel pension system. A credit rating agency says the changes to be made may affect the investment status of the Philippines.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 18, 2023
