Home > News DND, DOF chiefs at odds over AFP pension system ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 19 2023 01:20 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Tension over a pension. The Philippine defense and finance chiefs oppose each other on how to reform the country's military and uniformed personnel pension system. A credit rating agency says the changes to be made may affect the investment status of the Philippines.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 18, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: AFP DND DOF Philippine defense Philippine finance military uniformed personnel pension system /news/08/18/23/2-day-old-baby-kidnapped-in-binangonan-hospital/entertainment/08/18/23/donya-cielo-dies-as-dirty-linen-ends-next-week/overseas/08/18/23/over-80-christian-homes-19-churches-vandalized-in-pakistan-riot/sports/08/18/23/basketball-gilas-manhandles-ivory-coast/overseas/08/18/23/british-nurse-found-guilty-of-murdering-7-babies