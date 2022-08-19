Watch more News on iWantTFC

Problemado pa rin sa paghahanap ng malilipatang eskwelahan ang ilang estudyanteng magtatapos na sana sa nagsarang Colegio de San Lorenzo (CDSL) sa Quezon City.

Sa kabila ng alok ng ilang paaralan na tanggapin ang mga mag-aaral, hindi pa rin tiyak ng ilan kung saan sila lilipat, o kung kailan sila makaka-graduate.

“Nag-uusap-usap po kami ngayon, nagsasama-sama kami kung saan kami lilipat na school kasi po, malaking problem din po yun eh,” kuwento ng estudyanteng si Jerald Banda sa panayam ng TeleRadyo, Biyernes.



“Kasi, dahil nga po, this year ine-expect na namin na ga-graduate kami and yung ite-take na lang namin na subject is 4-8 na lang, eh lilipat po kami ng school, may mag subjects po na hindi ike-credit ng ibang school dahil sa ibang curriculum,” dagdag niya.

Magtatapos na sana sa kursong Communication Arts sa CDSL si Banda.

“Yung iba school kasi hindi, wala doon yung program na hanap namin. Tsaka, baka nga po madami kaming habulin na subjects na hindi kayang i-take within this year. Baka mag-extend pa po kami ng for another year o for another sem,” pangamba niya.

Binanggit naman ni Banda na natanggap na niya ang refund sa kaniyang tuition.

— TeleRadyo, 19 Agosto 2022