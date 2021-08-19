Home  >  News

Palace says P45-B for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in proposed 2022 budget

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 19 2021 10:48 PM

Funds for COVID-19 booster shots are earmarked in the Philippine government's proposed 2022 budget.

That's as tens of millions of Filipinos have yet to get even a first COVID-19 jab. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 19, 2021
