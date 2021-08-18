Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The COVID-19 bed capacity of Ospital ng Sampaloc in this city is 90 percent full, its director said Thursday.

It was a decrease from the 96 percent it reported on Wednesday, said Dr. Aileen Lacsamana.

"Controlled pa ito. Di pa katulad noong March-April experience na pila-pila na sa emergency room," Lacsamana told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(This is still controlled. It's not yet like our experience last March and April when people queued in the emergency room.)

The hospital has 1 pediatric COVID-19 case, a 2-year-old, while half of its adult virus cases were unvaccinated, according to Lacsamana.

Some 44 percent of its COVID-19 patients are moderate cases, she said, adding that Ospital also helps inoculating residents and administering 1,350 second doses on Wednesday.

It has also set up a delivery room tent for pregnant women with COVID-19 as there is only one delivery room inside the hospital, according to Lacsamana.

After childbirth, they are transferred with their baby to Manila's isolation facility designated for new mothers if they cannot quarantine at home, she said.

"Inililipat namin sila sa quarantine facility para doon sila magpatuloy ng quarantine nila kung sakaling wala silang separate room sa bahay," she said.

(We transfer them to the quarantine facility so they can continue their isolation if they don't have a separate room at home.)

The Philippines on Wednesday reported 11,085 more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,776,495 infections. Of this figure, 105,151 or 5.9 percent were active, according to the Department of Health.