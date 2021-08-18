Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—A low-pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) has intensified into a tropical depression that could enter the country later Thursday, the state weather bureau said.

The storm was located 1,630 east of Central Luzon as of 4 a.m., said PAGASA weather forecaster Chris Perez.

It is expected to move toward the direction of Taiwan and southern Japan islands once it enters the PAR, Perez added.

"Hindi pa natin inaasahan na tatama sa anumang parte ng ating bansa pero patuloy tayong magmomonitor," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It's not expected to hit any part of the country but we'll continue to monitor.)