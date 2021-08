Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Philippine government is preparing to repatriate 100 more Filipinos out of Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of its capital, an official said Thursday.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) chief Hans Leo Cacdac said the Department of Foreign Affairs is already working on a second repatriation flight for Filipinos who are still in the war-torn country.

Thirty-five Filipinos who were were evacuated by their respective companies out of Afghanistan had arrived in Manila on Tuesday.

“Repatriation should be forthcoming and I know that there will be a 2nd repatriation flight already being prepared by the DFA,” he told ANC’s “Market Edge.”

Cacdac said not all remaining Filipinos in Afghanistan have manifested their intent to go home.

“However, always, in terms of practice in this emergency repatriation situations, it is always safe to assume that everybody eventually will board that flight,” he said.

He said the OWWA will be ready to assist returning Filipinos, whether or not they are undocumented.