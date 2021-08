Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine government is targeting the issuance of digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates by early September, the Department of Information and Communications Technology said on Thursday.

The certificates follow standards from the World Health Organization and will be honored abroad, said DICT Undersecretary Emmanuel Caintic.

The DICT will open an online portal where the public can input their vaccination details. If these match the information in the government's database, the inoculation certificate will be immediately released, he said.

Local governments are now on the third week of training on how to help their constituents who might have questions or problems with the certificate, Caintic said.

"Ang target po namin ay September, first week of September," he said. "Pero ngayon po, ang aming inaalala lang, gusto naming magkaroon ng sapat na training muna ang ating mga LGUs."

(Our target is September, the first week of September. We are just making sure that our local government units have enough training.)

"Hintay-hintay lang nang kaunti. Okay na ang system, handa na siya sana at naka-integrate na ito sa World Health Organization," the official said in a televised public briefing.

(Just wait for a bit. They system is already okay, it is ready, and has been integrated with the World Health Organization.)

Data for the certificates will be protected through private encryption and will be managed by the DICT and health department, Caintic said.