What is the Philippines' COVID-19 positivity rate?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 19 2020 11:03 PM

Metro Manila and nearby provinces returned to looser quarantine protocols on Wednesday after being placed under the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine for the last two weeks. The easing of restrictions may cause coronavirus cases in the Philippines to further soar. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 19, 2020
 
