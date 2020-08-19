What is the Philippines' COVID-19 positivity rate?
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 19 2020 11:03 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Metro Manila, general community quarantine, COVID-19 positivity rate, COVID-19 cases, coronavirus
- /business/08/24/20/san-miguels-power-unit-eyes-battery-energy-storage-investments
- /business/08/24/20/streamlining-permits-under-bayanihan-2-to-help-dramatically-increase-telco-towers-globe
- /sports/08/24/20/nba-kawhi-keeps-faith-in-paul-george-his-time-is-coming
- /entertainment/08/24/20/ejay-falcon-shares-birthday-message-for-girlfriend-jana-roxas
- /entertainment/08/24/20/kuh-ledesma-talks-of-supernatural-immunity-amid-pandemic