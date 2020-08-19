WATCH: Public transport resumes in GCQ areas

Public transport resumes in Metro Manila and other areas that loosened their pandemic lockdown Wednesday to restart the economy, said the transportation department.

Areas under GCQ or general community quarantine will allow trains, buses, ride-hailing services, jeepneys and taxis, said Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddess Hope Libiran.

Jeepneys in Metro Manila have some 12,000 authorized units in 126 routes, up from 7,945 units in 66 routes in July, she said.

The transportation department has also allowed some 3,600 buses in 31 routes.

Three HM buses with entrance and exit points on the left side instead of the right will start plying EDSA on Wednesday, she said.

Provincial buses need approval to resume routes from an inter-agency task force because some local governments are hesitant to accept travelers to contain the pandemic, Libiran said.

Persons authorized to go out of their homes no longer need a barrier to get motorcycle backrides if they live in the same house as the driver, the official said.

Pillion-riding is only allowed for privately owned motorcycles because the trial run of ride-hailing platform Angkas has ended and they need Congress approval to resume operations, she said.

Flights will be allowed from GCQ to GCQ areas with the permission of local governments, said Libiran.

Watch her full interview here.

TeleRadyo, Aug. 19, 2020.