Home  >  News

Senate urges Office of the President to suspend PhilHealth's top officials

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 19 2020 10:39 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

At least one Philippine lawmaker is confident the president of state insurer, PhilHealth, will face charges, as the Senate ends its investigation into the embattled agency. The Ombudsman, however, spared Ricardo Morales after it reportedly ordered the suspension of 13 other PhilHealth officials. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 19, 2020
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PhilHealth   Senate   Ricardo Morales   Office of the Ombudsman  