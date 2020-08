Public warned: Be wary of more infectious COVID-19 variant

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

MANILA - The public must observe minimum health standards to prevent the transmission of a more infectious variant of COVID-19 which could possibly overwhelm hospitals, an infectious disease expert said Wednesday.

The Philippine Genome Center said it detected in July the more transmissible G614 variant "in a small sample of positive cases" in Quezon City.

The public needs to "do a better job in trying to prevent transmission with things we know work," such as proper handwashing, wearing of face masks, and observing physical distancing, according to Dr. Edsel Salvaña, an infectious disease doctor at the Philippine General Hospital.

"The bigger issue is if it spreads faster, you can get more people sick in one period of time and that can overwhelm our healthcare system," he told ANC.

"The deaths actually occur when we cannot take care of people who are severely or critically ill because there's no more beds in the ICU (intensive care unit). That’s what we really want to prevent."

There is no evidence that the COVID-19 variant is deadlier, Salvaña said.

"I think that we should be in general cautious and kailangan talaga mag-ingat (we need to be vigilant) because there are still a lot of unknowns about this virus," he said.

The Philippines as of Tuesday reported 169,213 COVID-19 cases, with 112,861 recoveries and 2,687 deaths.