Pinoys not 'pasaway': Coronavirus spreading due to ‘poverty in space’ - senator

Filipinos are not stubborn and are instead obeying coronavirus protocols, a senator said Wednesday, as she blamed the continued spread of the pandemic to a “poverty in space.”

Informal settlers in Metro Manila and Cebu have on the average 2 square meters of residential space, where they are unable to practice physical distancing to dodge the respiratory disease, said Sen. Imee Marcos.

“In fairness, sa totoo lang, hindi ako naniniwala na pasaway ang Pilipino. Sumusunod naman tayo sa face mask. Laking takot na lang natin,” she told ANC.

(In truth, I don’t believe that Filipinos are hardheaded. We follow the rule on face masks. We’re scared to do otherwise.)

"The problem is the great inequity in space for those who are much wealthier and those who are poorer… Part of poverty -- and it’s a multifaceted, multidimensional problem -- is poverty in space. Hindi lang cash ang kulang, pati lugar,” she added.

(It’s not just cash that is lacking, but space, too.)

The government should offer “creative solutions” like opening up auditoriums, stadiums and hotels for public use, she said.

President Rodrigo Duterte in late June called Cebuanos "hard-headed" after a spike of COVID-19 cases there.

"Large majorities" of Filipinos follow coronavirus protocols, including the wearing of face masks, frequent handwashing and practicing physical distancing, according to a recent Social Weather Stations survey.



ANC, Aug. 19, 2020