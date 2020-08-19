PhilHealth owes P3 billion to private hospitals: group

A group of private hospitals said Wednesday the state medical insurer, now fighting allegations of corruption and mismanagement, should settle some P3 billion in unpaid reimbursement claims.

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp owes this amount to 200 out of the 700 members of the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (PHAP), said its president, Rustico Jimenez.

PHAP's 500 other member-hospitals have yet to compute how much it should receive from PhilHealth because they were still swamped with coronavirus cases, he said.

PhilHealth maintains that it regularly pays hospitals and does not have any debt, said Jimenez.

“Ang hinihiling namin, gumawa ng third party auditor para malaman talaga kung sino ang tama: PhilHealth o kami,” he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We are asking for a third party auditor so they will know who is right: PhilHealth or us.)

Whistleblowers in a Senate hearing had accused PhilHealth officials of pocketing at least P15 billion in public funds and approving overpriced projects, which they denied.

Watch Jimenez's full interview here.

TeleRadyo, Aug. 19, 2020