Pamilya ng OFW na namatay sa Lebanon blast nanawagan ng tulong

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 19 2020 07:54 PM

Umapela ng tulong ang pamilya ng isa sa mga Pinoy na namatay sa pagsabog sa Lebanon. Wala kasing kasiguruhan ang kinabukasan ng 2 anak na kaniyang naulila. Nagpa-Patrol, Willard Cheng. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 19 Agosto 2020

