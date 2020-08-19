Home  >  News

Outcry over killings of activists boils over into day of street protests

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 19 2020 10:36 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Outcry grows over the string of killings of leftist leaders critical of the Duterte administration. International groups are joining the call for accountability as they suspect state forces may be behind the activists' deaths.

The Palace said it is unfair to pass judgement on the government when investigations are still ongoing. But for progressive groups, the credibility of such probes is questionable in the first place. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 19, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Zara Alvarez   Randall Echanis   activists   killings  