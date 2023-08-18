Home  >  News

Paglalagay ng wall decor sa classroom ipinagbabawal na ng DepEd

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 18 2023 07:41 PM

Simula sa pasukan, bawal na ang wall decorations sa mga classroom, ayon sa direktiba ng Department of Education. Sa ganitong paraan, mas makakapag-focus umano ang mga estudyante. Pero umaapela ang ilang guro at magulang. Nagpa-Patrol, Victoria Tulad. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 18 Agosto 2023. 

