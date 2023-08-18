Paglalagay ng wall decor sa classroom ipinagbabawal na ng DepEd
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 18 2023 07:41 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol
- /video/news/08/18/23/marcos-tiniyak-na-babantayan-ang-presyo-suplay-ng-bigas
- /life/08/18/23/bride-to-be-lovi-poe-stuns-in-magazine-shoot
- /video/news/08/18/23/puganteng-si-michael-cataroja-balik-bilibid-matapos-ang-1-buwang-pagtatago
- /entertainment/08/18/23/abs-cbn-ball-to-return-in-september-for-new-chapter
- /video/business/08/18/23/dry-run-of-contactless-rfid-toll-collection-begins-sept