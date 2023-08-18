Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Marcos tiniyak na babantayan ang presyo, suplay ng bigas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 18 2023 07:42 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Tiniyak mismo ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa publiko na binabantayan ng gobyerno ang presyo at suplay ng bigas sa bansa. Bumisita na rin ang ilang opisyal ng Department of Agriculture sa ilang pamilihan para tingnan ang presyo nito. Nagpa-Patrol, Jervis Manahan. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 18 Agosto 2023. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Bongbong Marcos   bigas   rice   agriculture   konsumer   consumer  