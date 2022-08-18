Home  >  News

Pagkamatay ng sanggol matapos maiwan ang torniquet sa braso iniimbestigahan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 18 2022 08:37 PM

Iniimbestigahan ang pagkamatay ng isang sanggol sa isang ospital sa Cavite matapos maiwan ang torniquet sa kaniyang braso. Gumagawa na rin ng sariling imbestigasyon ang Cavite Provincial Health Office at ospital sa insidente. Nagpa-Patrol, Michael Delizo. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 18 Agosto 2022. 

