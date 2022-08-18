Home > News Over 40,000 sacks of sugar found in Bulacan warehouse ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 18 2022 11:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Philippine customs and law enforcement agents discover a large quantity of sugar allegedly being hoarded in several warehouses north of Metro Manila. One stakeholder said this refutes claims by regulators that the country faces a sugar shortage. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 18, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bulacan hoarding sugar sugar supply /entertainment/08/18/22/ready-to-be-parents-luis-jessy-rate-themselves/news/multimedia/slideshow/08/18/22/war-in-cities-exhibit-launches-in-intramuros/news/08/18/22/regulatory-board-eyed-for-internet-games/entertainment/08/18/22/sofia-andres-teases-future-home/business/08/18/22/new-xiaomi-12-lite-is-sleek-in-size-big-in-features