Home  >  News

Over 40,000 sacks of sugar found in Bulacan warehouse

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 18 2022 11:01 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Philippine customs and law enforcement agents discover a large quantity of sugar allegedly being hoarded in several warehouses north of Metro Manila.

One stakeholder said this refutes claims by regulators that the country faces a sugar shortage. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 18, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Bulacan   hoarding   sugar   sugar supply  