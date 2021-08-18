Home  >  News

Moderna, AstraZeneca suspended vaccine orders through multi-party agreements: Galvez

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 18 2021 10:39 PM

COVID-19 vaccine purchases by local governments and private firms in the Philippines hit a roadblock.

A pandemic task force official revealed several vaccine makers prefer to deal instead with the national government. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 18, 2021
 
