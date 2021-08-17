Home  >  News

Duterte draws flak over tirade against state auditors

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 18 2021 12:34 AM

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is slammed for his tongue lashing of state auditors, who questioned the government's use of COVID-19 funds. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 17, 2021
