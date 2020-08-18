Taal Volcano emits steam; Phivolcs says it's normal

Taal Volcano’s steam emission early Tuesday was “normal”, the country’s chief seismologist said, following online posts raising concern over the incident.

The volcano has let out steam every day since it erupted in January, said Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Director Renato Solidum.

“Paminsan-misan nagbabago iyong volume o dami ng usok na lumalabas pero iyon po ay normal na obserbasyon sa Taal Volcano kasi hindi naman po madami iyong earthquake,” he told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

“Ang kailangan lang sa state na ito, wala po tayong nakikitang hazardous explosive eruption,” he added.

(Sometimes the volume of the steam changes, but that is a normal observation in Taal Volcano because the earthquakes there are few. What is important is that there are no signs of a hazardous explosive eruption.)

Taal belched a “weak” steam plume 20 meters into the sky, which drifted south-southwest. The volcano in the past 24 hours spawned 5 quakes, Phivolcs said in an 8 a.m. advisory.

Set in a picturesque lake south of the capital, Taal blanketed parts of Luzon in ash, drove tens of thousands into evacuation centers and left billions of pesos in damage to agriculture during its January eruption.

Taal remains under alert level 1, which means sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur, said Phivolcs.



TeleRadyo, Aug. 18, 2020