Buildings damaged, houses collapse after strong quake jolts Visayas
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 18 2020 11:09 PM
The World Tonight, ANC, Phivolcs, earthquake, Malacanang, Harry Roque, Rodrigo Duterte
- /life/08/24/20/watch-maja-salvador-gives-a-tour-of-her-family-home
- /business/08/24/20/measures-eyed-to-help-banks-offload-non-performing-loans-bsp
- /business/08/24/20/microsoft-defends-fortnite-maker-in-apple-fight
- /business/08/24/20/bangko-sentral-mulls-cap-on-credit-card-interest-rates
- /sports/08/24/20/nba-bostons-hayward-leaves-bubble-after-ankle-injury