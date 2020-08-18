Home  >  News

Buildings damaged, houses collapse after strong quake jolts Visayas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 18 2020 11:09 PM

At least one person is killed as a magnitude 6.6 earthquake rocked parts of Visayas. Several buildings were also damaged.

Malacañang said it is ready to provide aid to affected residents. Spokesperson Harry Roque added, President Rodrigo Duterte wants to visit quake-hit areas. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 18, 2020
