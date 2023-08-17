Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Expelled Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. can file a motion for reconsideration or seek relief from the Supreme Court against his removal from the House of Representatives, his colleague Nueva Ecija Rep. Rosanna Ria Vergara said on Thursday.

Teves, believed to be overseas, was removed from the House over his continued absence from his duties, following allegations that he orchestrated the assassination of his political nemesis, Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

When asked if the House decision was final, Vergara told ANC's "Headstart" that Teves could still file a motion for reconsideration (MR). But she stressed that "it's already the House that voted" against him.

"He can go for an MR, and not… being able to reverse it then he goes to the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court," said Vergara, vice chair of the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges.

Vergara however said she believed that the high court would point to the chamber's own rules and that it "cannot dictate on us."

"But it doesn't prevent them from looking at the procedure if Congressman Arnie Teves was given due process. I think that will be the main consideration of the Supreme Court," she added.

The House on Wednesday voted 265-0-3 to expel Teves from his duties as a lawmaker representing Negros Oriental's third district.

Teves' lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said the House ethics committee's proceedings were "nothing but that of a kangaroo court."

"From the start of the proceedings, it bore all the hallmarks of an inquisition: the Committee was the motu proprio Complainant, making it both the accuser and the judge; Rep. Teves was never allowed to participate in the proceedings by himself, but only through letters of his counsel, who were never even allowed to present," he said in a statement.