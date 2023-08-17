Home  >  News

Authorities seize millions of pesos in cash, pre-registered SIM cards in vaults of raided POGO hub in Pasay City

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2023 10:09 PM

A treasure trove of cash is recovered from the vaults of a gaming hub that was recently raided in Pasay City.

Authorities are considering money laundering charges against the gaming hub’s operators. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 17, 2023
