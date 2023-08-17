Home > News Locsin sees no need to establish hotline between PH, Chinese Coast Guards ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 17 2023 09:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC High praise and high expectations for Manila’s new special envoy to Beijing. Philippine lawmakers believe Ambassador Teodoro Locsin Jr. can effectively assert the country’s rights over the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 17, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Teodoro Locsin Jr. China West Philippine Sea Philippine Coast Guard Chinese Coast Guard /video/news/08/17/23/velasco-explains-whats-next-after-teves-expulsion/life/08/17/23/up-student-fights-poverty-to-become-familys-first-grad/news/08/17/23/mga-bala-at-silencer-natagpuan-sa-sinalakay-na-pogo-sa-pasay/sports/08/17/23/jones-cup-anyang-kgc-overpowers-rain-or-shine/video/business/08/17/23/philippine-shares-close-lower-despite-expected-pause-in-bsp-rate-hikes