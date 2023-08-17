Home  >  News

Locsin sees no need to establish hotline between PH, Chinese Coast Guards

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2023 09:47 PM

High praise and high expectations for Manila’s new special envoy to Beijing.

Philippine lawmakers believe Ambassador Teodoro Locsin Jr. can effectively assert the country’s rights over the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 17, 2023
