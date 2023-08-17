Home  >  News

3 lugar sa Metro Manila itinuturing na 'hot spot' dahil sa init

Posted at Aug 17 2023 07:39 PM

Mas matindi pang init kaysa nararanasan ngayon ang inaasahang mararamdaman sa pagdating ng kasagsagan ng El Niño. Lumabas naman sa isang pag-aaral, na sa heat island na Metro Manila, itinuturing na hot spot ang mga lugar gaya ng Makati Business District, Ortigas Commercial Area at Port Area sa Maynila. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 17 Agosto 2023

