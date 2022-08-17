DOH warns vs. COVID-19 complacency

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Department of Health on Wednesday warned the public against complacency as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country seemed to be plateauing.

The Philippines recorded 2,633 new COVID-19 cases, data from the DOH showed on Tuesday.

“So sa ngayon po nakikita natin medyo nagpa-plateau ang numbers natin, katulad ng amin pong sinasabi nga for the past days, let us not be complacent, baka po kasi apektado lang ng number of samples of tested for laboratories itong numero natin,” DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire told TeleRadyo.

(For now, our numbers seem to be plateauing, but as we have been saying for the past few days, let us not be complacent, because maybe there is just a lower number of samples being tested in our laboratories.)

“Tingnan pa rin po natin in the coming days kung magtutuloy-tuloy ang pagbaba ng mga kaso natin,” she said.

(Let us see if our cases will continue to decrease in the coming days.)

Last week, OCTA Research Group said COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila may already have peaked after the COVID-19 growth rate decreased in NCR.

OCTA Research fellow Guido David, however, warned of possible COVID-19 outbreaks with the opening of face-to-face classes.

“Hindi naman natin maiiwasan magkaroon ng mga outbreak, hindi naman siguro surge, pero may mga magkakaroon ng mga outbreak sa schools kung may mga magkakahawaan.”

“It will be expected at karamihan naman ng mga bata pag nahawaan ay mild or asymptomatic lang naman kasi malalakas naman ang katawan nila,” he said.

(We cannot avoid outbreaks--maybe not surges, but there may be outbreaks in some schools. It is expected, but most kids who get infected with COVID are either mild or asymptomatic.)

In the interview, Vergeire said they continue to encourage more Filipinos to get vaccinated through their PinasLakas campaign.

“Inilapit po natin ngayon ang ating mga bakuna sa ating mga komunidad kung saan ginagawa natin by setting.”

“Pumupunta po tayo sa workplaces, sa mga communities, sa palengke, places of worship, sa skwelahan, tsaka sa iba-iba pong bahagi para lang po maging mas accessible ang pagbabakuna dito po sa ating mga kababayan,” she noted.

(We are bringing our COVID-19 vaccines to our communities. We are going to workplaces, communities, marketplaces, places of worship, and schools to make vaccines more accessible to Filipinos.)

--TeleRadyo, 17 August 2022