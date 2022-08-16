Home  >  News

9 tiklo sa magkakahiwalay na buy bust sa Maynila, QC

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2022 06:27 AM

MAYNILA—Siyam na suspek ang inaresto sa pagsalakay ng PDEA sa tatlong drug den sa Pandacan, Maynila at Brgy. Holy Spirit, Quezon City nitong Martes.

Sa dalawang drug den sa Maynila, 6 ang inaresto, kasama na ang umano'y dalawang drug den operator na nasa watchlist ng PDEA.

Sa Quezon City, kasama sa mga arestado ang isang umano'y drug pusher at operator ng drug den na nakulong na rin dati dahil sa ilegal na droga.

Aabot sa higit 50 gramo ng hinihinalang shabu na aabot sa higit P300,000 ang halaga ang nasabat ng mga awtoridad.

Ayon sa PDEA, malaking tulong sa tagumpay ng tatlong operasyon na ito ang pagrereport ng barangay at mga residente. Nagmula kasi ang tip mula sa mga netizen na nag-message sa Facebook page ng PDEA.

Ang mga messages ay nakakarating sa mga regional director ng PDEA at sa command group ng ahensya na kanilang bina-validate at dinedevelop.

Mananatili naman umanong anonymous ang mga tip basta may mga essential na impormasyon ang mensahe, kagaya ng lugar at posibleng personality na sangkot.—Ulat ni Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News

