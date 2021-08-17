Watch more on iWantTFC

Quezon province has detected at least 8 cases of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant, its governor said on Tuesday, as he appealed for more coronavirus vaccines from the national government.

Home to some 1.8 million people, Quezon has only administered some 262,000 COVID-19 shots, said Governor Danilo Suarez.

"Organized na organized naman iyong aming vaccination operation… Iyong aming mga local government unit na napadalhan ng vaccine, lahat ‘yan ay fully implemented na. Sa totoo lang ang kulang namin is the delivery of new vaccines," he said in a televised public briefing.

(Our vaccination is very organized. Our local governments which received vaccines have fully implemented the drive. In truth, what we are short of is the delivery of new vaccines.)

"I will just reiterate my appeal to the DOH at saka sa interagency task force, pagdating ng mga vaccine natin, para ma-attain ‘yong herd immunity baka puwedeng madagdagan ‘yong nakalaan."

(I will just reiterate my appeal to the DOH and the inter-agency task force, when our vaccines arrive, I hope our allocation could be increased so that we can achieve herd immunity.)

Suarez said Quezon has tallied at least 8 cases of the Delta variant.

Four of the Delta patients were in Dolores town and 3 of them have recovered. Another patient lives in Real town, said the governor.

He said a fifth patient stayed in Tiaong and is not a permanent resident of the town, while the rest of the patients returned to Sariaya town from Metro Manila, before the lockdown.

"Noong nag-lockdown sa NCR, maraming nagsiuwi. Nagkaroon kami ng medyo lumaki ang infection namin," Suarez said.

(When Metro Manila was locked down, many came home to Quezon. Our infections increased.)

Quezon has confirmed 18,393 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,286 remained active as of Tuesday, 5 p.m., said the province's public information office.

Suarez said he instructed barangay officials to check health certificates stating that returning residents did not have COVID-19. If they cannot present this document, they will be quarantined for 7 to 14 days, and guarded by barangay watchmen, he said.