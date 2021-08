Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Six out of 7 COVID-19 fatalities reported at Asian Hospital and Medical Center in Muntinlupa in the past month were unvaccinated, its medical chief said Tuesday.

One patient was fully vaccinated but contracted the disease less than 2 weeks after his second dose, said Dr. Jose Acuin.

"He was 81, male. Lots of comorbidity. Others of the 7 hindi pa nababakunahan talaga (were not vaccinated). Ang laki po ng impact ng vaccination sa mortality ng COVID ngayon (Vaccination has had a big impact on COVID mortality now," Acuin told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

More than 84 percent of the hospital's virus patients have also not received a COVID-19 jab, he added.

It has reached its capacity for COVID-19 cases and offers telemedicine for patients allowed to isolate in their homes, Acuin said.

The public is reminded to practice minimum health standards, such as proper wearing of face masks, or double masking, wearing of face shield, hand-washing, and maintaining physical distance, he added.

Authorities have said COVID-19 vaccines with emergency use authorization in the country protect against the severe form of the disease.

Some 12.5 million Filipinos are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, while 15.2 million have received their first dose as of Sunday, government said.