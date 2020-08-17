Home > News The crunch: Enrollment drops in private schools amid pandemic ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 17 2020 09:30 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv Enrollment in private schools for 2020-2021 has gone down amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations said Monday, with just a little over a million students before the start of the school year. COCOPEA managing director Atty. Joseph Noel Estrada said a total of 1.2 million students enrolled in private schools this year. "Napakababa po. Ready tayo sa challenges ng pagdeliver ng education, ang problema 'yung enrollment napakababa. 1.2 million lang po...from 4.3 million last year sa private schools," he said in a TeleRadyo interview. He said the drop in enrollment has caused some private schools to rethink operations with some schools already closed. Some teachers in private schools have had their pay reduced, he added. "They understand this is an alternative to closing down the school," he said. ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, August 17, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn education,teleradyo,cocopea, joseph noel estrada Read More: education teleradyo cocopea joseph noel estrada