The crunch: Enrollment drops in private schools amid pandemic

Enrollment in private schools for 2020-2021 has gone down amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations said Monday, with just a little over a million students before the start of the school year.

COCOPEA managing director Atty. Joseph Noel Estrada said a total of 1.2 million students enrolled in private schools this year.

"Napakababa po. Ready tayo sa challenges ng pagdeliver ng education, ang problema 'yung enrollment napakababa. 1.2 million lang po...from 4.3 million last year sa private schools," he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

He said the drop in enrollment has caused some private schools to rethink operations with some schools already closed. Some teachers in private schools have had their pay reduced, he added.

"They understand this is an alternative to closing down the school," he said.



ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, August 17, 2020