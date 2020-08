Senator wants ‘chopsuey’ Bayanihan 2 to focus on health

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

A senator on Monday called for a bigger chunk of funds to go to health measures under the Bayanihan to Recover as One (Bayanihan 2) bill, which would allow President Rodrigo Duterte to realign funds for the coronavirus crisis.

The Senate version of the bill allots P140 billion for coronavirus test kits, cash aid and loan programs.

“There are too many things in the Bayanihan 2 bill na palagay ko naging chopsuey masyado,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto.

“We’re trying to accomplish too much with too little. The most important is our response to the health crisis,” he said.

The bill should instead prioritize the hiring of additional health workers, their pay and protective gear, mass testing for the coronavirus, contact-tracing efforts and increasing the healthcare facilities, said the senator.

“You won’t be able to open the economy, you won’t provide any confidence if we cannot defeat the virus even before a vaccine comes along,” said Recto.



ANC, Aug. 17, 2020