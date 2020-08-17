Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Private hospitals umaaray sa suspensyon ng cash advance ng PhilHealth

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2020 07:29 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Tuloy ang mga regular na benepisyo ng PhilHealth sa mga miyembro nito sa kabila ng suspensyon ng mga cash advance sa ospital sa ilalim ng interim reimbursement mechanism. Pero may apela rito ang mga pribadong ospital. Nagpa-Patrol, Vivienne Gulla. TV Patrol, Lunes, 17 Agosto 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   PhilHealth   cash advance   IRM  