Paalala ng DILG: Obligadong magsuot ng face shield sa public transport, workplace

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2020 07:25 PM

Pinaalala ng Department of the Interior and Local Government na bukod sa face mask, obligado rin ang lahat na magsuot ng face shield sa mga pampublikong transportasyon at mga lugar ng trabaho. Ayon naman sa Philippine National Police, hanggang sita lang ang puwede nilang gawin sa mga hindi sumunod sa requirement ng gobyerno. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeff Canoy. TV Patrol, Lunes, 17 Agosto 2020

