Interior chief Año to take 'short break' as he battles mild COVID-19 case

MANILA - Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has a mild case of COVID-19 as he battled the virus for the second time, his agency said Monday.

Año remains under isolation after testing positive for the disease over the weekend, according to Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

"Mild lang po naman ang kaniyang sitwayson ngunit sabi niya mas maganda tutukan muna niya ang kalusugan niya so he’s taking a short break," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(He has a mild case but he said it was better to focus on his health in the meantime so he's taking a short break.)

Año, who also serves as co-chairperson of the National Task Force against COVID-19, was the first member of President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet to be infected with the virus after contracting it in late March.

He recovered from the disease, based on two negative test results, on April 8 and 13.