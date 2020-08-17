Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Halos 400 OFW na naapektuhan ng Lebanon blast nakauwi na ng Pilipinas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2020 08:05 PM

Dumating na sa bansa ang mga manggagawang Pinoy mula Lebanon, na naapektuhan ng pagsabog doon kamakailan. Naging emosyonal naman si Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. nang salubungin ang mga overseas Filipino worker. Nagpa-Patrol, Willard Cheng. TV Patrol, Lunes, 17 Agosto 2020

Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Department of Foreign Affairs   Teodoro Locsin Jr   Lebanon   Beirut   Beirut blast   Lebanon explosion   repatriation   overseas Filipino worker   TV Patrol   Willard Cheng  