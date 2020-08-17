Home  >  News

Duterte photo, video surface amid health rumors

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2020 10:33 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

President Rodrigo Duterte debunked speculations about his health as his former aide and now Senator Christopher "Bong" Go posted a photo and a video of the chief executive in Davao City.

The proof of life comes following social media rumors Duterte flew out of the country for an emergency treatment, as well as persistent fears he might be exposed to the coronavirus. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 17, 2020
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Rodrigo Duterte   Bong Go   Davao City   health rumors   COVID-19   coronavirus  