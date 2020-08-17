Home  >  News

DOH reports another 'mass recovery'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2020 10:46 PM

The Department of Health reported another "mass recovery adjustment" that saw the number of COVID-19 recoveries rise by 40,000 over the weekend. The health agency also implemented the policy when the government announced new quarantine status last month. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 17, 2020
