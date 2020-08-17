DepEd finishes distribution of learning material for Q1

MANILA - The Department of Education said Monday it has distributed printed learning materials for the first quarter "at the very least" as it moved the opening of classes to October 5.

The agency earlier said it delayed the opening of the school year after Metro Manila's modified lockdown earlier this month hampered the delivery of learning modules.

Private schools, however, are allowed to open classes before October, said DepEd Undersecretary Jesus Mateo. The school year will be composed of 200 to 220 calendar days, he added.

Majority or 80 percent of students prefer "modular complemented with TV, radio, or online learning," Mateo said.

"We’re done with the (distribution of materials for the) 1st quarter the very least. And then we’re doing the second, 3rd and 4th quarter as well. We’re also beta testing some of the different modalities like the TV and radio broadcast," he told ANC.

"If you recall when we started the K-12 program there are about 15,000 competencies. Under the law, the DepEd is supposed to review it every 5 years. We’re focusing on the most essential learning competencies, which is about 5,000."

The agency also follows the health department's guidelines on testing its employees for coronavirus, he added.

"We have to follow protocol of DOH: When you have symptoms that’s the time testing will be done," he said.